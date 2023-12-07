Israel allows ‘minimal’ increase in fuel deliveries to Gaza

This article was last updated on December 7, 2023

Review of allowed fuel amount

Israel will allow more fuel into the Gaza Strip to prevent humanitarian disasters. According to the country, this is a “minimal increase”. The fuel is intended, among other things, for hospitals.

Israel’s war cabinet will review the maximum amount of fuel allowed into the area “from time to time.” This was noted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

The fuel is intended for hospitals, water pumps, and purification plants, among other things. According to Al Jazeera, this involves doubling the amount of fuel that Israel allowed into Gaza during the pause in fighting with Hamas. At that time, 60,000 liters of fuel could be delivered daily. Now it would be 120,000 liters per day.

Warnings from the UN and US

The announcement comes after United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned at the Security Council of “the collapse of the humanitarian system” in the Gaza Strip and a “catastrophe with potentially irreversible consequences”. On Monday, the United States had also called on Israel to allow more fuel into the area. According to the Americans, about 180,000 liters per day are needed.