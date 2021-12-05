Could the Oakland A’s be moving to Las Vegas

The Aâ€™s recently confirmed bid on Las Vegas plot.

MLB has also looked at sites in Henderson and Summerlin.

Major League Baseballâ€™s (MLB) Oakland Athletics appear to be stepping up their bid to relocate to Las Vegas, with the Tropicana Hotel site on the Nevada cityâ€™s main strip the primary target for a new ballpark, according to CNBC.

The report says that the MLB franchise has been evaluating its options, which also include a plot owned by Wynn Las Vegas, and another by betting and casino company Caesars Entertainment.

In November, Aâ€™s president Dave Kaval told the Las Vegas Review Journal (LVRJ) that the team had submitted a bid for a site on which the franchise could build a new US$1 billion ballpark with capacity for 30,000 to 35,000 people.

Oakland Aâ€™s offered free land for Las Vegas ballpark site

Although Kaval would not disclose the location, he admitted that the team was looking into two or three sites in Las Vegas.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred granted the team permission to explore stadium options in Las Vegas earlier this year after talks stalled over a new US$1 billion multi-purpose waterfront ballpark at the Port of Oaklandâ€™s Howard Terminal.

The team is still in continued negotiations with officials in Oakland to get approval for a new ballpark and entertainment district at the Howard Terminal waterfront site.

According to the LVRJ, the Aâ€™s have looked at other Las Vegas locations in Henderson and Summerlin, the latter of which was offered to the team for free by the owners of the Las Vegas Aviators, who are the MLB outfitâ€™s Triple-A affiliate.

If relocation is on the cards, the Aâ€™s would follow the same route as the National Football Leagueâ€™s (NFL) Raiders, who left Oakland for Las Vegas in 2020. The Raidersâ€™ US$1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium is in the city centre, near to the Aâ€™s targeted Tropicana Hotel site.