Chaotic England fends with huge defeat to the kiwis

Second Rothesay Test, The Kia Oval (day five of five)

New Zealand 391 (Phillips 100) & 362 (Nicholls 121, Ravindra 76, Mitchell 68)

England 291 (Gay 53, Fisher 50*; Henry 5-80) & 209 (Root 76, Brook 58; Henry 6-29)

New Zealand won by 253 runs, three-match series level at 1-1

England’s miserable fortnight ended with a crushing defeat in the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval – setting up a high-stakes decider at Trent Bridge.

Under the shadow of the controversy surrounding absent captain Ben Stokes, an inexperienced England team were exposed by an excellent performance from New Zealand, who won by 253 runs.

England began a baking final day with scant hope of an escape, resuming on 182-5, chasing a notional 463.

The home side lasted less than an hour thanks to the brilliance of New Zealand seamer Matt Henry, who claimed 6-29 for career-best match figures of 11-109.

Joe Root was out for 77 in the third over of the day, again lbw to Henry with the keeper standing up, and the tail was exposed.

Jofra Archer was bowled by a shooter, Matthew Fisher played on and Josh Tongue was caught at first slip for a golden duck, giving Henry his first Test 10-wicket haul.

And when Jordan Cox was bowled an attempting a sweep, England were beaten and Henry had the best match figures by a New Zealander in a Test in England.

It meant that exactly two weeks on from a confidence-boosting win in the first Test, England are trying to move on from a period of chaos while also facing the vital third Test.

In celebrating the win at Lord’s, Stokes and pace bowler Gus Atkinson broke the England team’s midnight curfew and were present when a member of security staff was struck by a Saracens rugby player.

The pair were stood down for this Test pending an investigation, the outcome of which is now due to be revealed as England need to name a squad for Trent Bridge.

While it was already thought likely the duo will return, with Stokes as captain, a clear indication was given on Sunday morning when both were withdrawn from their county fixtures. New Zealand were caught cold on the substandard pitch at Lord’s, yet here they were much too disciplined, skilful and wily for the callow England team.

This is the first time New Zealand have played at The Oval since 1999, when a famous Kiwi series win led to England captain Nasser Hussain being booed by the home fans.

Now the Black Caps have repeated the dose and have the chance for another series win at Trent Bridge. In the past 12 years, New Zealand are the only visiting team to win a Test series in this country and the class of 2026 could do it again.

Henry was magnificent. One wonders what carnage he could have caused at Lord’s had he not been hampered by a back spasm. He was backed up by the aggression of Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke.

Nicholls eased into the void left by Williamson, the left-hander’s second-innings ton following on from the brave century made by Glenn Phillips in the first innings.

New Zealand are settled, no-frills and battle-hardened – everything England are not.

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