Kolbe star goal kicker as Springboks put 80 past Barbarians

Springboks put 80 past Barbarians

Gqeberha (South Africa) (AFP) – Renowned try-scorer Cheslin Kolbe kicked 18 points as South Africa beat the Barbarians 80-31 in an exhibition match in Gqeberha.

But

The Springboks, who led 40-24 at half-time, notched 12 tries, nine of which were converted by Kolbe, who was also among the try-scorers.

His touchdown came when acting as scrum-half in place of the yellow-carded Grant Williams, and he took on the goal-kicking duties in the absence of the regular fly-halves.

Star playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is injured, Handre Pollard was part of the Bulls team beaten by Leinster on Friday in the United Rugby Championship final, and Manie Libbok was rested.

In the absence of the trio, utility back Quan Horn filled the fly-half role, but the challenge of converting tries fell to 32-year-old Kolbe.

He has kicked at goal in the past for South Africa as an emergency stand-in, and starred in Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, with his successful conversions including several from the touchline.

Winger Edwill van der Merwe was another star for the record four-time Rugby World Cup winners, claiming three tries and having another disallowed because of foul play in the build-up.

Despite the 49-point winning margin, Springboks captain and flanker Siya Kolisi was not entirely happy with the outcome.

“It could have gone much better. We started well, winning the scraps and stuff and then we started to miss first-time tackles and letting the Baabaas get offloads away,” he said.

“The most important thing is squad depth and competition among ourselves to make sure we keep going forward.”

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus chose just six first choice players. Five were rested, two are injured and two were involved in the Bulls’ 36-7 URC final loss in Dublin.

Barbarians captain and former All Blacks scrum-half TJ Perenara was proud after making his debut for the invitation side.

“I never got the opportunity to play for this team, so lining up with them this evening was special,” he said.

“The Springboks showed their class at the back end of the second half. We were disappointed not to stay in the fight a little bit longer. We played some brilliant rugby in the first half.”

Although both teams adopted the tradition of running rugby in matches involving the Barbarians, the match at times had the competitiveness of a Test.

South Africa had Williams and full-back Aphelele Fassi yellow-carded and three Baabaas — Perenara, No.8 Miracle Fai’ilagi and hooker Elliot Dee — were also sin-binned.

It was a non-cap match of three phases with the Springboks opening a 35-7 lead before the Barbarians took control, scoring three tries to reduce the deficit to 14 points by the break.

South Africa dominated the second half and the tiring BaaBaas conceded three tries in the final six minutes, with centres Jesse Kriel and Andre Esterhuizen amongst the scorers.

The other Boks tries were scored by Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese, Riley Norton, JJ Kotze, Faf de Klerk and Zachary Porthen.

Kolbe succeeded nine times from 11 conversion attempts before passing the duty to uncapped fly-half substitute Vusi Moyo, who closed the scoring with a successful conversion.

Virimi Vakatawa, Franco Molina, Andrew Kellaway (two) and Perenara crossed the tryline for the Barbarians and Tomas Albornoz slotted three conversions.

The match served as a warm-up for South Africa before home Tests in the inaugural Nations Championship against England, Scotland and Wales during July.

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