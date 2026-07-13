Kiwi Brendon McCullum sacked as England Cricket Test head coach

Brendon McCullum has been sacked as Test coach in another staggering twist in the unravelling of the England team.

Two weeks after Ben Stokes made the stunning announcement to step down as captain and retire from international cricket, McCullum’s exit brings a definitive end to the Bazball era.

The New Zealander will continue as England’s white-ball coach, but he leaves the Test team following a string of poor results and several off-field incidents.

Director of cricket Rob Key will remain in position, with the decision to remove McCullum coming after the hierarchy of the England and Wales Cricket Board spent time reflecting on the situation surrounding the men’s team.

“I’ve absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together,” said McCullum. “There’ve been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that’s all part of taking on a challenge like this.

“Of course I’m gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I’ve got to the white-ball teams and helping England keep moving forward.”

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