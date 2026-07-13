Hard-fought battles dominate second round of World Rugby Nations Cup action

NATIONS CUP

Georgia, Chile and the USA back up their round-one wins, while Spain and Portugal bounce back to grab their first victories and Uruguay and Romania draw.

The World Rugby Nations Cup 2026 continued this weekend and while there were 14 fewer tries scored this round, the matches proved to be just as

There were mostly comfortable wins for Portugal and Chile, whereas Georgia, Spain and the USA were made to work a lot harder for their victories. Yet again fans were treated to another high-scoring draw, this time between Uruguay and Romania in Montevideo.

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URUGUAY 36-36 ROMANIA: Los Teros and the Oaks battle it out for a draw

Last week’s draw between Spain and Canada was the highest scoring in test match history, and this was every bit as thrilling.

Felipe Arcos Perez opened the scoring after two minutes with a lovely try, evading tackles on his way. The Oaks then bounced back with three unanswered tries, showcasing a more clinical edge that they lacked against Chile. The highlight of these three tries was Tevita Manumua’s first of the game, finishing off a well-worked team try with classy handling from the Oaks.

Los Teros grabbed two more tries before the end of the first half, as Joaquin Suarez was everywhere this half, scoring a try of his own.

The second half was more of the same, extremely end-to-end and thoroughly entertaining, with as many chances going astray as there were scores. Uruguay’s maul proved particularly effective, and it was rewarded with hooker Joaquin Myszka bagging a hat-trick.

Romania’s discipline became more of an issue as the game went on, and at one point they were down to 13 men when substitutes Alexandru Savin and Vlad Neculau were both sin-binned within six minutes of each other. It proved costly for Romania’s chance of winning as, despite heroics, they couldn’t stop Manuel Ardao scoring to level the score.

Uruguay had one last attack in the dying seconds but knocked it on. Romania attempted to go up the other end of the field, but it was short-lived. In the end, a draw was a deserved result, but for the Oaks especially, a great deal of confidence will be taken from their resilience in being at least a man down during the last 15 minutes, and even scoring a try in the process.

SAMOA 12-33 GEORGIA: The Lelos overpower a spirited Manu Samoa side

The first half an hour of this match was a defensive stalemate from both teams as Georgia showcased a solid scrum and Luka Matkava kicked his penalties to keep the Lelos ahead. Davit Niniashvili, leading by example, came up with a great try-saving tackle, and it looked like neither team would budge.

Eventually, 26 minutes in, Duncan Paia’aua, with a lovely step inside, broke the Georgian defence. Georgia eventually got their first try as half-time neared, with Luka Ivanishvili getting over. It was a solid first half from the Lelos despite being reduced to 14 men twice, and they led by nine points at half-time.

The second half was largely the same, both defences standing strong in the face of pressure. Georgia, however, bookended the half with a try, including Ilia Spanderashvili bulldozing over for the final score. The try at the start of the second half from Giorgi Kveseladze meant Samoa were constantly chasing the game, and in the end the Lelos overpowered them to maintain their 100 per cent record in the competition.

Samoa v Georgia – World Rugby Nations Cup 2026

TONGA 19-32 SPAIN: Los Leones have too much class in attack but are made to work hard

This match also took over 20 minutes for a try to be scored. Despite Spain dominating the opening periods, they only had a penalty kick to show for it.

Twenty-two minutes in, scrum-half Sonatane Takulua, with a lovely pick-up and audacious dummy, broke the deadlock and the ‘Ikale Tahi took a surprise lead. It was the perfect way for the captain to mark this historic day, as he became Tonga’s most-capped player ever.

From one scrum-half to the other, however, and it was the turn of Estanislao Bay, who had a terrific game, to skip past the Tongan defence and get a crucial try for Los Leones. Antonio Ray Suarez scored not long after, and Spain had a healthy lead at half-time.

The second half again proved difficult for either team to score, but flanker Ignacio Pineiro Molla scored after an amazing take from John Wessel Bell to set him up.

Tonga showed good character all game, and it was by no means a comfortable victory, but Los Leones always looked the more dangerous side, and when Inaki Mateu collected his own grubber to get over for the try, the game was beyond reach for Tonga.

Taniela Filimone grabbed a well-deserved consolation try, but in the end it was a great response from Los Leones after conceding in the last minute against Canada to be denied a victory.

CHILE 38-17 HONG KONG CHINA: Los Condores win again as ill-discipline costs Hong Kong China

The home crowd in Viña del Mar were treated to an electric start from Chile with a penalty try and Inaki Gurruchaga’s try from a driving maul gave them a commanding lead in the first 15 minutes.

Hong Kong China responded with more accuracy than in their previous match against Samoa, and despite being a man down, they were rewarded for their efforts, with Alexander Post scoring.

This momentum was short-lived, however, as Lachlan Doheny’s initial sin-bin was upgraded to a red, and Hong Kong China were down to 14 men for the next 20 minutes.

Jack Combes’ wonderful try demonstrated a toughness that wasn’t there last week against Samoa, and despite two players being carded, they were only down two points at half-time. It was followed by a great moment as Paul Altier slotted his conversion and gestured towards the Chilean crowd to quiet down.

It was all Chile in the second-half. Marcelo Torrealba scored from a maul, and the ill discipline of Hong Kong China proved costly as they received two sin-bins in the space of four minutes. Los Condores were gifted opportunities as a result, and Nicholas Saab, with a few minutes to go, sealed the win for Chile.

It was a much better showing from Hong Kong China, but as captain Pierce Mackinlay-West said at full-time, “keeping 15 on the field would have been pretty handy.”

Chile v Hong Kong China

Gurruchaga of Chile battles for the ball with Pierce Mackinlay of Hong Kong China during the World Rugby Nations Cup match between Chile and Hong Kong China on July 11, 2026 in Vina del Mar, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez

USA 31-15 ZIMBABWE: Eagles deny the Sables a single point in the second half

Tries from Conner Mooneyham and Perry Mayo gave the Eagles a dream start as they continued their momentum from a last-gasp opening day win over Portugal.

However, Zimbabwe, who were without Ian Prior after the fly-half sustained an injury in training meaning a start for Bruce Houston, came into the game and dominated the rest of the first half, scoring 15 unanswered points including a try from the electric Edward Sigauke who stepped through the defence. Houston had a particularly impressive showing despite the late call-up.

After the break, though, the Eagles had too much firepower for Zimbabwe and scored 19 unanswered points without reply. Nathan Dan Hoedt’s try meant they reclaimed the lead, but this time it was their replacement fly-half Luke Carty who was the hero, kicking three crucial penalties to constantly keep the game out of reach.

The final try by Cory Daniel was set up with a really smart pass to the blindside from Ethan McVeigh, sealing another win for the Eagles.

CANADA 14-38 PORTUGAL: Os Lobos bounce back with a supreme second-half showing

The first 20 minutes were dominated by a scrum and kicking game, and yet again both defences were hard to shake down. Os Lobos were again seriously tested during the first half, and when Takoda McMullin broke the deadlock with a brilliant score, the crowd in Edmonton were certainly fired up.

Samuel Marques, displaying his class, drew the scores level, converting his own try and from then on Os Lobos were full of confidence.

Their second try by Tomas Appleton was a thing of beauty, with silky passing and offloads, and one a team like the All Blacks would have been proud of. At half-time, though, Canada were very much in the fight.

What followed, however, was a clinical attacking display from Os Lobos. Their discipline significantly improved, and each of their tries was well-worked and had everyone in the backline contributing.

Two minutes into the second half, Guilherme Vasconcelos opened the scoring, finishing off a combination of great handling and carries. A brace in quick succession followed from Raffaele Storti, who was carving up the Canadian defence. Vasconcelos then grabbed his second of the day, and Canada had no answer for this relentless Portuguese attack.

By 60 minutes, Portugal had too commanding a lead, and despite a consolation try from Brock Gallagher, Os Lobos had bounced back from week one beautifully with a terrific and ruthless second-half attacking display.

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