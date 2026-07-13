Scotland fall short in 10-try thriller with South Africa

Nations Championship round two

South Africa (14) 42

Tries: Papier, Roos, Louw, Willemse, Porthen, Kriel Cons: Pollard 6

Scotland (14) 28

Tries: M Fagerson, Rowe, Bayliss, White Cons: Russell 4

Scotland pushed a much-changed South Africa all the way in a thrilling Nations Championship contest but were left to rue wasted opportunities in Pretoria.

Seeking a first win on South African soil, Scotland scored four tries to gain a bonus point.

And they might have matched the home tally of six if they had been slightly more clinical in attack.

The world champions made 10 starting alterations after flattening England in Johannesburg and such is their strength in depth they could extend their winning streak against Scotland to 10 Tests, finding the killer touch at the right moments.

After a cagey opening, two home tries inside two minutes from Embrose Papier and Evan Roos had Scotland gasping for air at altitude.

However, Gregor Townsend’s side kept their heads admirably and finished the first half strongly, with Matt Fagerson and Kyle Rowe going over to level the game at the break.

A yellow card for Ben-Jason Dixon gave Scotland impetus but they could not find a score in the subsequent 10 minutes, spurning good chances in the face of ferocious Springbok defending.

Another quick one-two from Elrigh Louw and Damien Willemse gave South Africa breathing space and the game looked over when Zachary Porthen extended their lead.

Scotland had other ideas and came roaring back again as Josh Bayliss finished off after great work from Scott Cummings before Ben White found a gap.

Play was stretched and utterly frantic as the visitors threw what they had left in the tank at finding a way to get back on level terms and fatigue looked a factor as Jesse Kriel bounced through two tackles to finish the job for South Africa.

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