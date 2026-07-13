France come back to beat Wallabies

Nations Championship round twoAustralia (21) 26Tries: Paenga-Amosa, McReight 2, Williams Cons: Lonergan 3France (12) 42Tries: Meafou, Grandidier Nkanang 2, Ntamack, Verhaeghe, Attisogbe Cons: Lucu 3 Pens: Lucu 2Aaron Grandidier Nkanang scored two tries on his debut as France fought back to beat Australia in the Nations Championship and condemn Joe Schmidt’s side to a sixth successive defeat.Having fallen to a dramatic late loss to Ireland in Sydney, the Wallabies led 21-12 at the break thanks to the outstanding Fraser McReight, who touched down twice after France’s opening try scorer Emmanuel Meafou was yellow carded.

But London-born Grandidier Nkanang, Romain Ntamack, Florian Verhaeghe and Theo Attissogbe all scored in the second half as France hit 30 points without reply to secure a fourth consecutive win over Australia.

Jeremy Williams’ late score clinched a try bonus point for Australia, who face Italy next week in Schmidt’s final game in charge before Les Kiss takes over.

France, who bounced back from last week’s loss to the All Blacks with a first win in Brisbane since 1972, take on Japan in Tokyo in the final game of their Nations Championship campaign’s southern hemisphere leg.

“It’s awesome, we studied them all week and I think it was a challenge for us to come and play,” said Meafou.

“Credit to the Wallabies. That was a tough first half. We knew they weren’t going to go away, but we got some good tries in the second half.”