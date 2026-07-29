West Indies beat Pakistan & dedicate win to Sobers

First Test, Tarouba (day four of five)

West Indies 311 (Hope 92; Ali 4-50) & 181 (Joseph 38; Abbas 5-22)

Pakistan 282 (Masood 109; Greaves 5-27) & 120 (Azam 58*; Seales 5-20)

West Indies won by 90 runs; lead series 1-0

Scorecard

Jayden Seales claimed 5-20 as the West Indies pace attack ruthlessly crushed Pakistan to clinch a 90-run victory just after tea on day four of the first Test.

Set 211 for victory, Pakistan were reduced to 71-9 in their second innings on a deteriorating pitch and had looked on course to be bowled out for their lowest total in Tests against the hosts.

However, a battling 10th-wicket partnership between Babar Azam and Muhammad Abbas worth 49 runs took the match into the evening session.

The Pakistan skipper made an unbeaten 58, before Seales secured the success at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad when he had Abbas trapped lbw for 23.

West Indies skipper Roston Chase dedicated the victory to the late Sir Garfield Sobers, who died recently and would have turned 90 on the day they wrapped up victory.

“We wanted to make him proud and had a chat about it before the match. I hope he is smiling down on us,” said Chase.

“I also want to thank the Trinidad crowd for coming out and supporting us. It was not a big crowd but it gave us enough energy and support to go out there and perform.”

Having resumed on 126-7, West Indies managed to add 55 runs for their last three wickets in the morning session.

Shamar Joseph top-scored for the hosts with 38 off 27 balls, including four sixes, while Kemar Roach made a dogged 18 off 63 balls.

Abbas was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers as he claimed 5-22.

Their chase started to unravel before lunch when Seales removed Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais and Salman Agha.

Justin Greaves, who had taken five wickets for no runs on day three during an incredible spell of five wicket maidens, bowled Mohammad Rizwan before he trapped Aamer Jamal lbw as West Indies tightened their grip.

Shan Masood batted with a fractured finger and briefly delayed the inevitable before he spooned a catch to backward point as Pakistan’s resistance faded.

Babar was defiant in his knock, but ultimately ran out of partners as his side slumped to their eighth consecutive defeat in Tests away from home.

He said: “We played good cricket in the last few days but today we were not up to the mark as a batting unit.

“There was uneven bounce in the pitch but we should have looked to build partnerships. The basics stay the same, you have to survive the new ball and look to score when it gets a bit old.”

Pakistan will attempt to level the two-match series in the second Test in Port of Spain, which begins on 2 August.

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