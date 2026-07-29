New Chelsea boss Alonso off to an amazing start

Substitute striker Joao Pedro delivered a 10-minute hat-trick and secured victory for his new manager in a chaotic 6-4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia.
Two late goals from the Brazilian added to earlier strikes from Dastan Satpaev, Dario Essugo and Jamie Gittens in what was Alonso’s first match since taking charge other than behind-closed-doors friendlies.
Chelsea 6 Sydney Wanderoos 4
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