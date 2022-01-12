Women’s Golf increases prize money for next five years

USGA vows to increase prize money to US$12m over the next five years

Organising body also unveils host for five future editions of tournament

The prize money for golf’s US Women’s Open is nearly doubling from US$5.5 million to US$10 million on the back of a new long-term partnership between the United States Golf Association (USGA) and ProMedica.

The Ohio-based healthcare company will become the first presenting sponsor of the 76-year-old major tournament, as well as the official health and wellbeing partner of the event’s organising body.

The increased prize money will be up for grabs starting with this year’s US Women’s Open, which is taking place from 2nd to 5th June at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina. The winner will receive a cool US$1.8 million, making it the most lucrative prize in women’s golf.

After this year the USGA has also committed to raising the purse to US$11 million and then US$12 million by 2026.

“This partnership with ProMedica allows us to substantially grow the championship in every way, from its purpose, to its purse, to the places that host the event,” said USGA chief executive Mike Whan. “While I’m incredibly proud of what we are announcing today, I know this is just the beginning, as together with ProMedica, we’ll push to change the game and what it means to young women worldwide in order to reach new heights every year.”

In its role as health and wellbeing partner, ProMedica will provide onsite medical services at several USGA championships, as well as deliver experiences for fans both at the events and throughout host communities.

In addition, ProMedica will utilise the partnership to generate money for its ProMedica Impact Fund, which will become the official charity of the US Women’s Open.

Randy Oostra, ProMedica’s president and chief executive, added: “You simply cannot talk about improving the health and wellbeing of all individuals without talking about the disproportionate impact of social determinants of health on women. The US Women’s Open is a perfect platform for bringing this message to a much broader audience.”

News of the partnership coincided with the announcement of host venues for five future editions of the US Women’s Open.

The Riviera Country Club in California will stage the event in 2026 before it heads to Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio a year later. The tournament will then return to North Carolina in 2029 at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, with Minnesota’s Interlachen Country Club staging the competition in 2030.

In addition, Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan has been awarded two editions of the event, first in 2031 and then again in 2042.