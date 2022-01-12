Toronto FC sign defender Luca Petrasso

Toronto FC has signed defender Luca Petrasso as Homegrown Player through 2023, the club announced today. Petrasso becomes the 27th player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto FC Academy.

“Luca had a very good season for Toronto FC II in 2021, and we are looking to build on that work this year,” said Toronto FC Head Coach and Sporting Director Bob Bradley. “It’s always important to see a player move from the academy to the first team. Luca has excellent starting points as a left back with his passing and ability to move forward.”

Petrasso, 21, spent the past four seasons with Toronto FC II, appearing in 63 matches and scoring three goals since joining the team. He originally signed with TFC II on March 15, 2018, and made his professional debut on April 26, 2018, against the Richmond Kickers. He also represented Toronto FC U-18/19 in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy (USSDA) competition in 2018 and 2019, making three appearances in total. Petrasso joined the Toronto FC Academy in January 2013.

He has represented the Canadian National Team at the youth level, making three appearances at the Concacaf Men’s U-17 Championship in Panama.

LUCA PETRASSO

Position: Defender

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 172 lbs.

Birthdate: June 16, 2000 (Age – 21)

Birthplace: Toronto, ON

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Toronto FC II