This article was last updated on May 31, 2022

The Team Canada Stollery Family Women’s Head Coach position will be called the Team Canada Stollery Family Women’s Head Coach because of a large donation.

The first-of-its-kind naming rights gift for the head coaching job at the National Sport Federation will also help the Women’s Golf Team for Team Canada at future Olympic Games.

Golf Canada, the Golf Canada Foundation, and the Canadian Olympic Foundation have all announced that the Stollery Family has given a large donation. This will change the official name of the women’s national team head coach to Team Canada Stollery Family Women’s Head Coach and Stollery Family Olympic Women’s Head Coach.

The Stollery Family has been a longtime supporter of Canadian golf, especially the women’s game and high-performance activities for junior girls and women. They have given a total of $2 million to the Golf Canada Foundation and the Canadian Olympic Foundation to help fund the Women’s Head Coach position for Team Canada over a 30-year period.

“We are so grateful that the Stollerys, a family with a long history of giving back to the community and supporting sports, chose to give this meaningful gift to help women’s golf, said Liz Hoffman, President of Golf Canada and a member of the Golf Canada Foundation’s Board of Directors. “We are excited about what this means for the growth of the women’s game and the strong statement it makes in support of coaching across Canada.”

Salimah Mussani will be the first Team Canada Stollery Family Women’s Head Coach. Golf Canada just gave her the job of leading the women’s team.

Seven sisters—Cailey, Victoria, Gillian, Lindsay, Claire, Sarah, and Hannah—are proud to have continued their late father Gordon Stollery’s tradition of supporting the game. The Stollery Family owns and runs the Goodwood Golf Club in Goodwood, Ont., and the Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham, Ont., which has been the site of many major golf tournaments, such as the CP Women’s Open (2001), the Telus Skins Game (2001), the RBC Canadian Open (2002, 2007, and 2015), and the golf competition of the Pan Am Games in 2015. Angus Glen is also happy to host the World Junior Girls Golf Championship, which is held every year and is put on by Sargeant Farms.

The next one will be held October 12–15, 2022. The Stollery Family has also been a longtime supporter of the Golf Canada Foundation, helping with events like the popular Wine, Women’s, and Shoes Fundraiser. The Stollery family has left behind many charitable legacies, including a $5 million donation to Markham Stouffville Hospital that was used to name the Stollery Family Centre for Childbirth and Children after them.

“”Our family knows and values the important role that women’s golf and high-performance coaching can play in the growth of a sport that has meant so much to us all,” said Cailey Stollery, who is on the Board of Directors of both the Golf Canada Foundation and the Canadian Olympic Foundation.

“We are giving this money because we believe in the new vision of Golf Canada’s high-performance program and want others to join us on this journey.”

The Stollery Family’s big donation to pay for the position of Women’s Head Coach is the first of its kind for a head coaching job with the Canadian National Sport Federation.

A first for a Canadian Olympic Team coach, the Team Canada Stollery Family Women’s Head Coach will also lead the Women’s Golf Team that will represent Team Canada at future Olympic Games.

“This gift from the Stollery Family is amazing, and it shows that the whole family believes in the transformative power of sport,” says Jacqueline Ryan, Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of the Canadian Olympic Committee and CEO of the Canadian Olympic Foundation. “This contribution is truly inspiring, and it will help shape the exciting future of women’s golf in Canada for years to come.”

Golf Canada is giving more support to the High-Performance Program, with the goal of getting 30 Canadian golfers on the LPGA and PGA TOUR by 2032. One reason for this is that major donors are helping the National Team Program grow.