Tickets on sale for the Honda Indy Toronto 2022

This article was last updated on June 1, 2022

Tomorrow, June 1, at 10 a.m. ET, ticket sales start, which means the 34th Honda Indy Toronto is just over a month away.

On July 15–17, 2022, this summer festival will be held at Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto.

Fans and festival-goers haven’t been able to take part in this Toronto tradition the last two summers, but the 34th annual gathering is back. The temporary 2.874-kilometer (1.786-mile), 11-turn course at Exhibition Place has been on the INDYCAR schedule for a long time and has a lot of history. It is the only international race on the U.S.-based series’ annual schedule and is only second to the Long Beach, California stop in terms of years run. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on July 17 is once again the most important event of a weekend full of races and other events.

“We’re thrilled that the Honda Indy Toronto is coming back! “Jeff Atkinson, who runs the Honda Indy Toronto, said this. “It’s great that this Toronto summer event, which has so much to offer festivalgoers of all ages, is still going on. Tickets for just one day or for the whole weekend, as well as unique packages at different price points, make it possible for anyone to go.”

There are 2-Day Grandstand and General Admission tickets that are the best deal for the weekend and give you the best seats. For 2-Day Grandstand seating, prices start at $95, and 2-Day Weekend General Admission costs $75. Single-day General Admission tickets cost $50 on Saturday and $60 on Sunday. Single-day Grandstand tickets start at $75 on Saturday and $85 on Sunday. Children under 12 get in for free (general admission) if an adult has a ticket. This is a great deal for families. Fan Friday is back for its eleventh year, and the Ontario Honda Dealers Association is paying for everyone to get in for free on Friday, July 15.

You can also buy Pit and INDYCAR Paddock Passes to improve your experience at the Honda Indy Toronto. A Pit Pass gives you access to the pitlane during INDYCAR practice, qualifying, and pre-race, as well as all of the on-track sessions for the support race series. It also comes with a Paddock Pass. A Paddock Pass lets you into “the locker room of motorsports,” where you can get a close look at the cars and drivers.

The Honda Indy Toronto is a weekend that the whole family will never forget. The Rookie Racers program at the event gives young people fun ways to learn about the sport. Thunder Alley will be full of activities and displays that people can interact with. For 2022, the festival will continue to get better with new and different food options and more places to meet.

The easiest way to get to the Honda Indy Toronto without having to worry about traffic or parking is to take the GO Lakeshore West Train from Toronto to Exhibition Station. Go Transit is selling a combo ticket for $90 that includes two days of general admission and two round-trip tickets to get to and from the event. At hondaindy.com/GO, you can also choose a single-day combo option. On Go Transit, kids under 12 can ride for free.

Visit hondaindy.com to find out more about the festival and how much tickets cost. The schedule for the Honda Indy Toronto weekend will be made public soon.