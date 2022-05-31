Liverpool FC rejects French officials violence claim 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Officials in France tried to blame the chaos at the Uefa Champions League final on fans who didn’t have tickets. UK politicians and executives at English soccer powerhouse Liverpool FC told them to back off.

French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said that fans with fake tickets were to blame for the trouble in Paris, where police used pepper spray and tear gas on Liverpool FC fans before their 1-0 loss to Real Madrid at the Stade de France.

Oudea-Castera told French radio station RTL, “First, a large group of British fans of the Liverpool club showed up without tickets or with fake tickets.”

“Some young people from the area around the event tried to get in by blending in with the crowd.”