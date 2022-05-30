Top 5 players that Real Madrid might grab 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

On May 30, it can be said that it’s brutal. All at once with the top 5 shins.”white dress king” Real Madrid may have joined the team.

After the great Kylian Mbappe decided to stay with Paris Saint-Germain, the French Ligue 1 superpower.

Previously, Kylian Mbappe was out of contract with the top team at Park der Princes until June 30, amid reports linked to “White King” Real Madrid, who want to hunt the net alongside Karim Benzema, but the deal did not happen as the 23-year-old has decided to extend his contract with the team for another three years or until 2025.

From such a situation, the team from the Santiago Bernabeu had to turn to other attacking players. With the names of Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Christopher Mkunku (RB Leipzig), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) Nick), Son Huong Min (Tottenham Hotspur) and Sadio Mane (Liverpool) based on the analysis of famous journalist Matt Law.

