IPL Delhi capitals new partnership Fancraze 2022

This article was last updated on May 31, 2022

The Delhi Capitals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have announced a new partnership with FanCraze, a sports blockchain technology company.

This partnership will lead to the release of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and Web 3.0 experiences.

With this agreement, the Capitals will be the first team in the Indian Twenty20 cricket league to start selling their own digital collectibles.

These NFTs can be traded on FanCraze’s online marketplace, which opened in February of this year. This comes after the brand sponsored the Women’s T20 Challenge and became an associate partner of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

FanCraze released the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) officially licensed “crictos” NFT collection in January. Since then, they have teamed up with Cricket West.