Sidhu Moose Wala killed with 24 bullets

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 31, 2022

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot by people who haven’t been found while he was traveling on Sunday night. He was 28.

Fans from all over the world gathered outside his home in the village to pay their respects. On Tuesday, his body was burned.

Six people have been arrested because of the murder.

The attack happened a day after the state government cut his security. The murder has caused a political storm, with fans and opposition leaders being very angry about it. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of Punjab has asked for a high court judge to look into what happened.

Bullets were sprayed all over his car, and some of them went through the windshield and the hood. This was seen on video of the car.

A preliminary autopsy done by a team of five doctors showed that Sidhu Moose Wala had bullet holes in his chest, feet, and stomach, according to sources in the health department of Punjab state.

A top health official said that the wounds would be carefully looked at by a medical team.

On Tuesday, tens of thousands of people gathered outside the home of the dead rapper in his village, Moosa, in Mansa district, to watch his funeral. A lot of police were there to make sure that the ceremony stayed calm.

People waited in long lines outside the singer’s home in the morning, chanting “Long live Sidhu Moose Wala” as they did so.

Our correspondent said that the strong feelings we saw here today showed how much people loved Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sunday, the head of the state police, VK Bhawra, said that a Canadian gangster said they were behind the attack. But Moose Wala’s family asked Mr. Bhawra to apologize for saying that the death was caused by a fight between gangs before a proper investigation.

In a statement released on Monday, Mr. Bhawra made it clear that he had not said that Moose Wala was a “gangster or connected to gangsters.”

“Someone named Goldy Brar said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was to blame. The police would look into every aspect of the murder, “he said.

Leaders of the opposition have asked why the singer’s security was cut back.

Police said that Moose Wala’s security team had been cut from four to two commandos, and that these officers weren’t with the singer when he was attacked.

He was one of more than 400 people in Punjab whose security detail was cut by the government recently.

Many people in India looked up to Sidhu Moose Wala.

Six people from the city of Dehradun were taken into custody by police teams from Punjab and the northern state of Uttarakhand on Monday, police sources told the news agency ANI.

A senior Uttarakhand police officer told ANI that some of the men being held were being questioned by Punjab police.