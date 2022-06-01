Johnny Depp Is Already Celebrating 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 1, 2022

Johnny Depp is seen here buttering up everybody in sight at the courthouse in Virginia before he left for Memorial Day weekend.

By having the court battle with Amber Heard televised, he succeeded in one thing: to Johnny’s delight, most of the internet has turned against Amber and she now has a reputation as unpleasant as Depp’s.

As far as the lawsuit goes- Johnny will most likely LOSE. Yes, Amber wrote a news article about domestic abuse, but she never NAMED Johnny, so his claim that she destroyed his career is questionable. He has already lost this case in the UK and it will probably have the same result here. If HE won, Amber would probably proceed with HER lawsuit and they’d have to do this all over AGAIN. Those lawyers are just raking in the bucks…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA