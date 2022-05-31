You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 31, 2022

The Canadian government wants to make a new gun laws Canada 2022 that would make it illegal for anyone to own a gun with a short barrel.

The law wouldn’t make it illegal to own a handgun, but it would make it illegal to buy one.

Mr. Trudeau’s plan comes just a few days after 21 people were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The bill, which was given to Canada’s parliament on Monday, makes it illegal to buy, sell, give away, or bring handguns into the country from anywhere.

Mr. Trudeau told reporters, “There is no reason for anyone in Canada to need guns in their everyday lives, unless they want to hunt or shoot for fun.”

“As long as gun violence keeps going up, it’s our job to keep doing something about it,” he said.

It’s the biggest step his government has taken so far to make it harder for people to get guns.

The bill would also require rifle magazines to be reconfigured so they can hold no more than five rounds at a time.

And it would take away gun licenses from people who use guns to hurt their families or harass people illegally.

Gun ownership is not written into Canada’s constitution like it is in the US. However, firearms are still popular, especially in rural areas.

Canada already has stricter gun laws than its southern neighbor, and each year there are fewer gun-related crimes in Canada.

For example, all guns must be locked and unloaded at all times, and anyone who wants to buy a gun must go through a lot of background checks.

But there have been calls in recent years to make gun laws even stricter, especially after a number of shootings that killed people.

In Nova Scotia in April 2020, a man with a gun killed 22 people while pretending to be a police officer. It was the deadliest shooting spree in Canadian history.

Within days, Mr. Trudeau said that all 1,500 types of military-grade and assault-style weapons would be banned right away.

The new bill would keep the number of legal handguns in Canada at the same level as it is now.