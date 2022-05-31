IPL Mumbai Indians are smashing records 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

The Mumbai Indians of the Indian Premier League (IPL) were the most popular sports brand on YouTube in March and April, according to research from the Spanish company Deportes & Finanzas.

In March and April, there were 40.7 million and 66.1 million engagements with the cricket franchise. With this number, the Mumbai Indians were 16 million more popular than the English soccer team Liverpool, which was in second place.

Deportes & Finanzas said that the Mumbai Indians’ YouTube channel has become very popular because it has both short videos and longer ones. This included new video themes like “MI Daily,” a quick, unfiltered summary of the team’s daily activities, as well as partnerships with fans who are also creators.