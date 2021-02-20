Farhan Akhtar says ‘don’t murder enthusiasm’ of Arjun Tendulkar after Sachin Tendulkar’s son’s selection in Mumbai Indians for IPL 2021

Indian Premier League 2021 auction was held earlier this week! One of the players selected for the new season of IPL is Arjun Tendulkar, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s son, for Mumbai Indians’ team. Netizens had mixed feelings about the young cricketer and called it promoting nepotism. Farhan Akhtar has now come in defense of him stating ‘don’t murder his enthusiasm'.

Arjun Tendulkar was bought for Rs. 20 lakhs by Mumbai Indians. Farhan Akhtar, on Saturday, took to Twitter and said, "I feel I should say this about #Arjun_Tendulkar. We frequent the same gym & I’ve seen how hard he works on his fitness, seen his focus to be a better cricketer. To throw the word ‘nepotism’ at him is unfair & cruel. Don’t murder his enthusiasm & weigh him down before he’s begun."

I feel I should say this about #Arjun_Tendulkar . We frequent the same gym & I’ve seen how hard he works on his fitness, seen his focus to be a better cricketer. To throw the word ‘nepotism’ at him is unfair & cruel. Don’t murder his enthusiasm & weigh him down before he’s begun.

— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 20, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be seen in the sports drama Toofan.

ALSO READ: Allahabad High Court stays arrest of Mirzapur producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results