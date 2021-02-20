Hits And Misses Of The Week: Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, Malaika Arora up the fashion game; Huma Qureshi, Sanjana Sanghi fail to impress

This week saw a lot of variation with the fashion; from regal lehengas to biker shorts, we've seen everything. Bollywood beauties have been out and about town giving us the content we need.

Here are the fashion hits and misses of the week! Let us know your favourite looks of the week.

HITS OF THE WEEK

ALIA BHATT

Alia loves comfort; she keeps it casual and aces almost every look! Recently, our cameras spotted Alia Bhatt at a construction site of a new abode in Pali Hill with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor! She wore an oversized buttoned-down white shirt with empire waistline and paired it up with cycling shorts! Alia kept her hair in a bun; wore sunglasses and her signature mask with her initials on it.

TARA SUTARIA

Tara Sutaria looked earlier this week in a pink track suit with a cropped bubblegum pink hoodie and pink sweat pants. Keeping her makeup minimal with poker straight hair and a white bag and slides, she looked all barbie in a comfy world. But, what caught everyone’s attention was her Christian Dior sling bag worth Rs. 2,77,000. Overall, it was the comfy glam you’d want to wear!

MADHURI DIXIT

Madhuri Dixit began shooting for Dance Dewaane and looked ethereal in a sunshine yellow lehenga with a vibrant, mirror work multicolored choli. She was seen wearing the Asal by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She kept her makeup dewy with soft waves. Madhuri Dixit- even after all these years doesn't fail to impress with her beauty and glam.

DISHA PATANI

Disha attended her childhood friend’s wedding and made heads turn with her looks! She looked like a million bucks in the silver and hues of pink embroidered Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga. With dewy makeup, soft waves and a fresh face, she looked breathtaking. With the signature feather dupatta and feather details, the actress made a stunning appearance at the baaraat! Minimal accessories with diamond choker and earcuffs, the look was worth a million bucks!

BHUMI PEDNEKAR

Bhumi gave us major fashion goals with her lilac and silver lehenga from Manish Malhotra. She wore a choli with a plunging neckline and intricate floral embroidery. Her threadwork lehenga was covered in silver embellishments. She styled her dupatta on one side and the netted dupatta with lilac motifs looked gorgeous. She looked breathtaking with glowy cheeks, shimmer eyes, waves in her short tresses and a rosy lip. She couldn't go wrong with this look.

MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora upped the style quotient when she was travelling earlier this week but her airport style was quite amazing! She wore a cropped check shirt with olive cargo. She paired the look with chunky white sneakers, a Louis Vuitton Neverfull handbag worth $1540 (Rs. 1.1 lakhs approx) and a black mask.

MISSES OF THE WEEK

HUMA QURESHI

Huma Qureshi failed to impress us this week in a yellow pantsuit. She paired her pastel yellow blazer and pants with a grey t-shirt and white sneakers. She completed her look with round rimmed glasses and a yellow crossbody bag. The colour was not very flattering the grey and yellow contrast failed to impress us.

SANJANA SANGHI

The Dil Bechara actress wore Urbane Palette Jumpsuit from Siddhant Agrawal’s label but it didn’t quite work the magic. Though her makeup was on point, the outfit did not work for us!

