Vicky Kaushal takes the No Rush Challenge, and it is major weekend mood

Vicky Kaushal is aptly addressed as the national crush ever since he made his big Bollywood debut with a hard-hitting film Masaan. His fan following only increased in multiple folds with his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike. While the fans wait to see him woo us all on the screen once again, his social media posts leave us wanting for more.

He recently took to No Rush Challenge and his effortless moves in the reel are going to make you fall even more in love with him. Making our weekend better with his smooth moves, Vicky Kaushal posted the reel with the caption, “Bitten by the #dontrushchallenge bug. Wasted much time watching videos of it, thought of wasting a little more by making one. Don’t Rush. #firstreel btw. ✌???? @karsonali @swapoo17 thanks for helping me make a reel. Couldn’t understand a thing.”

Watching the reel, Rashami Desai couldn’t help but leave heart emoticons on his post.

Take a look at it right here.

On the work front, he will be seen in Sardar Uddham Singh, Sam, and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

