“Our future does not solely depend on our grades in school exams”, says Anjali Tatrari

"All that I realized from my setbacks that there is more to life than just those numbers in an annual report card", says Anjali Tatrari who has become a known face in the television circuit with her admirable acting in the show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and will be seen playing the lead role of Sargam in the upcoming sitcom, Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii. The show is surely going to tickle the funny bones of viewers as it is filled with fun banter of a family with seven and a half men who are handled by one woman in the house named, Sargam. Her life always revolves around the number as she has a special connection with sadhe satii.

Not many know that actress Anjali Tatrari, who hails from Uttrakhand made her way to the television industry on her own while preparing for CA. Talking about her life, she said, “Acting makes me happy and I take any feedback, rejection that comes my way as a learning. I never consider my journey as struggle and I am always giving my best to everything I do. I feel that life is about being happy and not be under pressure to get good grades and be among the toppers of your class. Our future does not solely depend on our grades in school exams. There is so much more to life.”

Adding on to this, she said, “According to me, as soon as we decide to measure something, we become slaves to it. Grades are no different. Grades are a practical way to measure whether a student has learned school curriculum material and not define our future, so one should examine what we believe to be successful and walk towards it with complete dedication and no regrets.”

