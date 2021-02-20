Bharti Singh says she has seen Rakhi Sawant’s husband on a video call

Rakhi Sawant’s entry on Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger has gotten her to the finale. The actress has been entertaining since day one and despite multiple controversies, she has put up a great game so far. Apart from her entertainment factor, Rakhi Sawant has been in the news for her marriage as well. Since no one yet has seen her husband, her marriage was constantly questioned on the show and she has been requesting her husband Ritesh to make himself public.

Even though Rakhi’s mother and brother have confirmed that she got married and that her husband has been taking care of her mother’s treatment expenses, the fellow contestants including Rahul Mahajan had questioned its authenticity. However, when Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa made an appearance on Bigg Boss 14 and entertained the contestants and audiences with their set. During their banter, when the topic was Rakhi’s wedding arose, Bharti Singh confirmed that she has seen Rakhi Swant speak to her husband Ritesh on a video call.

This being the first time an outsider has confirmed their marriage, Rakhi Sawant was elated. With the finale only a day away, the fans are excited to see who walks away with the winner’s trophy.

Also Read: “I never took Bigg Boss as a game show, and Aly never spoiled my game”, says Jasmin Bhasin

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results