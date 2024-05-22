This article was last updated on May 22, 2024

Disqualified Van ‘t End feels ‘screwed’, other Dutch people also lose at the World Cup

Noël van ‘t End, Margit de Voogd, Hilde Jager and Guusje Steenhuis were prematurely eliminated from the World Judo Championships in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. None of them qualified for the finals session later in the day.

Van ‘t End won his first two matches in the category up to 90 kilograms. In the eighth finals against the Lebanese Caramnob Sagaipov, he was disqualified because, according to the arbitration, he pulled his opponent too hard on the forearm. At that moment Van ‘t End was ahead of a waza-ari.

The 32-year-old Dutchman said afterwards that he felt “screwed”. “This doesn’t make any sense. I make a good attack, the arm was not extended and he has no problems. I am perplexed.”

“I was very good today and I am sure that I would have won a medal. I could handle anyone. This boy was also very scared. To lose like this is really unbelievable,” continues the furious Van ‘t End.

Steenhuis received a bye in the first round in the category up to 78 kilograms and therefore entered the second round. She defeated Marie Branser from Guinea (ippon). In the eighth finals, the British Emma Reid was too strong (waza-ari) for the Dutch.

She injured her knee in the last match, not for the first time. “There’s a piece of cartilage loose there,” she said afterwards.

She does not think that participation in the Olympic Games is in jeopardy. “There is now no man overboard. First a week’s holiday and then full throttle to the Games.”

De Voogd failed in the category up to 70 kilograms in the second round. She first eliminated the Chinese Feng Yingying on ippon. In the second match she lost on ippon to the Japanese Shiho Tanaka.

In the same weight class, Jager was also eliminated in the second round. After a victory against the Brazilian Luana Carvalho (ippon), she lost against the Austrian Michaele Polleres (waza-ari).

The Judo World Championships started on Sunday and will last until Friday. The Netherlands has won one medal so far: yesterday Joanne van Lieshout surprisingly became world champion in the category up to 63 kilograms.

