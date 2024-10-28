This article was last updated on October 28, 2024

Gold Van ‘t Wout at 1,000 meters, also a win on mixed relay in Montreal

Van ‘t Wout skates seemingly effortlessly to World Cup gold at 1,000 meters

Short tracker Jens van ‘t Wout apparently easily won gold in the 1,000 meters during the World Tour weekend in Canada. In Montreal, he effortlessly stayed ahead of the Latvian Roberts Kruzbergs (silver) and the Pole Michal Niewinski (bronze) in the final.

In a race without Koreans, who had already fallen in the semi-finals, Van ‘t Wout looked efficient and unapproachable. Van ‘t Wout was in the lead for almost the entire race and thus set the pace. Just like last year in Canada, when he also won gold in the kilometer, no one overtook the Dutchman anymore.

Van ‘t Wout after World Tour gold at 1,000 meters: ‘Semi-final was actually the final’

In the quarter-finals of the 1,000 meters for men, Sjinkie Knegt had a difficult race. The Dutchman, that one again was selected by national coach Niels Kerstholt in Montreal, was penalized for an action on the last lap. Semi-final place gone. Daan Kos also didn’t make it.

Gold mixed redemption

Knegt was successful in the final of the mixed relay, when he was faster than South Korea (silver), Canada (bronze) and the United States with Xandra Velzeboer, Michelle Velzeboer and Van ‘t Wout.

Short track speed skaters beat South Korea on mixed relay after early fall from Canada and US

The final of the mixed relay in Montreal quickly became a battle between not four, but two countries. After an early collapse by Canada and the United States, the Netherlands and South Korea were left together. In the final laps, Van ‘t Wout beautifully took over the lead and cruised to victory.

After a long short track Sunday, the first World Cup weekend of the new season ended with the men’s relay. Van ‘t Wout, Knegt, Kos and Sven Roes raced to bronze. Before the Italians, but behind the golden Canadians and the silver Chinese.

Short trackers on relay to WB bronze, Canada to gold at home

The second World Tour weekend (November 1 to 3) was planned in Salt Lake City, but it was moved to Montreal, the track where the short track speed skaters now also rode. The track in Salt Lake, USA, has been rejected for safety reasons due to deficiencies in the boarding.

