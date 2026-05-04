Antonelli puts Russell in shade’ – Miami GP driver ratings

It was an eventful return to the Formula 1 season after a five-week break, with Kimi Antonelli extending his title advantage with victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

The two McLarens of world champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri completed the podium, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc received a post-race 20-second time penalty for leaving the track multiple times and driving in an unsafe condition.

Leclerc, who spun in the closing stages, dropped from sixth to eighth place.

Here are my ratings for how the drivers performed across the whole weekend in Miami.

Kimi Antonelli – 9/10

As Damon Hill put it on our 5 Live commentary, a stupendous weekend for the young Italian, who really put Mercedes team-mate George Russell in the shade. Three pole positions and three wins on the trot is worrying for his competitors.

Lando Norris – 9/10

Made great use of McLaren’s upgrade package and took a dominant sprint victory on the Saturday. Let down more by the wet weather not appearing on Sunday which might have seen him take the race win.

Oscar Piastri – 7/10

Solid enough from the Australian but very much adrift from McLaren team-mate Norris. Some nice battling with Russell in the race.

George Russell – 6/10

Overshadowed by his team-mate Antonelli this weekend. Russell couldn’t find the grip he needed and never really got into his rhythm.

Max Verstappen – 6/10

Huge steps made by Red Bull this weekend but an uncharacteristic mistake on the first lap sending him into a spin left him on the back foot. Verstappen was given a five-second penalty for crossing the white line at the pit exit, which underlines an underwhelming Sunday. But plenty of positives to take.

Lewis Hamilton – 5/10

Trailed Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc all weekend. A slow pit stop during the race didn’t help his cause, along with damage picked up from contact with Alpine’s Franco Colapinto.

Franco Colapinto – 8/10

His best weekend to date. Fast in every session. Outqualified Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly and ran well in the race, with good wheel-to-wheel combat (maybe a tad close to Hamilton) and rewarded with crucial points.

Charles Leclerc – 6/10

Feels like a wasted potential for Charles in Miami. Was there or thereabouts all weekend but is just missing that extra piece. A lairy final lap with a mistake sending him into the wall undid all his good work in the race, and a 20-second post-race time penalty for leaving the track repeatedly and gaining an advantage loses him points.

Carlos Sainz – 7/10

Wasn’t happy with his Williams team after practice, as it looked like the team had fallen further behind in the midfield. So to salvage points on Sunday is a big win.

Alex Albon – 7/10

Looked more comfortable in the car and before the track limits violation got him pinged in sprint qualifying, looked ahead of team-mate Sainz. Quiet race but gets off the mark with a point.

Oliver Bearman – 6/10

Having had the measure of team-mate Esteban Ocon in the first three weekends, the Brit looked behind in the early part of Miami but soon found his way back ahead. Unfortunately, it appears Haas have not taken the steps forward that some of their midfield rivals have.

Gabriel Bortoleto – 5/10

Tough weekend for the Audi team overall. Kept his head down and rewarded the team’s hard work in fixing the reliability issues with a finish.

Antonelli wins in Miami to extend title lead

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Esteban Ocon – 5/10

Started well for Esteban to be ahead of Bearman but couldn’t manage it in the race.

Arvid Lindblad – 5/10

Tough weekend for the British Racing Bulls rookie. Never raced in Miami before and the team as a whole leave with question marks over their upgrade package.

Fernando Alonso – 7/10

As usual, Fernando will get the most out of what he’s given. The start of the weekend was dire but Alonso salvaged something by completing another race for Aston Martin and had some fun battles with Cadillac’s Sergio Perez.

Sergio Perez – 7/10

The fact Cadillac were gutted to miss out on SQ2 with Checo on Friday shows just how much their new package has come on. However, they went backwards on Saturday. Perez looked strong all weekend. Brilliant race start on Sunday and enjoyed a fun battle with Alonso.

Lance Stroll – 5/10

The main positive is that both Aston Martins finished the race.

Valtteri Bottas – 5/10

A very anonymous weekend from the Finn, who closed the deficit to his Cadillac team-mate Perez over the course of the three days but never looked comfortable.

Nico Hulkenberg – 6/10

Best part of the weekend was starting inside the top 10 for Sunday’s grand prix. Will be applying big pressure on Audi to get on top of their reliability issues.

Liam Lawson – 6/10

Had the upper hand over team-mate Lindblad but contact with Gasly during the race took both he and the Alpine driver out of the race, which seemed to stem from a sudden failure on the Racing Bulls.

Pierre Gasly – 6/10

Once again, Gasly was delivering performance for Alpine and was in the mix for points all weekend. A really poor start compounded with being the innocent victim in the Lawson crash leaves him pointless. Will be slightly concerned at his team-mate Colapinto’s sudden upturn in performance.

Isack Hadjar – 4/10

A second off Red Bull team-mate Verstappen in sprint qualifying and seemingly unable to explain why. Slightly closer in the main qualifying and seemed to find his performance again, but the team let him down with a technical failure which meant a pit-lane start. A rookie-style crash left him with a broken car and a lot of work to do before the Canadian Grand Prix.

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