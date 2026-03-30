Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau to retire

Air Canada ( AC.TO ) ‌said on Monday CEO Michael Rousseau will ​retire by ​the end of the ⁠third quarter after ​nearly two decades ​with the Canadian flag carrier

The carrier said a ​process is underway ​to identify his successor. The ‌retirement ⁠announcement comes a week after an Air Canada Express ​jet collided ​with ⁠a fire truck while ​landing at New ​York’s ⁠LaGuardia airport, killing both pilots and ⁠injuring ​dozens.

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