Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau to retire

March 30, 2026 Lindsay O'Connor Economy 0
Michael Rousseau
Air Canada (AC.TO) ‌said on Monday CEO Michael Rousseau will ​retire by ​the end of the ⁠third quarter after ​nearly two decades ​with the Canadian flag carrier
The carrier said a ​process is underway ​to identify his successor.
The ‌retirement ⁠announcement comes a week after an Air Canada Express ​jet collided ​with ⁠a fire truck while ​landing at New ​York’s ⁠LaGuardia airport, killing both pilots and ⁠injuring ​dozens.
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