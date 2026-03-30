Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau to retire

Air Canada (AC.TO) said on Monday CEO Michael Rousseau will retire by the end of the third quarter after nearly two decades with the Canadian flag carrier
The carrier said a process is underway to identify his successor.
The retirement announcement comes a week after an Air Canada Express jet collided with a fire truck while landing at New York’s LaGuardia airport, killing both pilots and injuring dozens.
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