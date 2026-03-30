Upcoming international cricket tour dates

Scotland & Oman men in Namibia (April 2026)

New Zealand men in Bangladesh (April-May 2026)

New Zealand women in England (May 2026)

India women in England (May-July 2026)

New Zealand men in Ireland & England (May-June 2026)

West Indies & Pakistan women in Ireland (May-July 2026)

Afghanistan men in India (June 2026)

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (June-July 2026)

India men in Ireland & England (June-July 2026)

Afghanistan men in Ireland (August 2026)

Pakistan men in England (August-September 2026)

Bangladesh men in Australia (August 2026)

Ireland women in England (September 2026)

Sri Lanka men in England (September 2026)

Australia men in South Africa (September-October 2026)

West Indies men in India (September-October 2026)

England men in Australia (November-December 2026 & March 2027)

Bangladesh men in South Africa (November-December 2026)

New Zealand men in Australia (Dcember 2026-January 2027)

England men in South Africa (December 2026-January 2027)

Women’s Future Tours Programme 2025-29, external (ICC site)

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