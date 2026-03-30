Scotland & Oman men in Namibia (April 2026)
New Zealand men in Bangladesh (April-May 2026)
New Zealand women in England (May 2026)
India women in England (May-July 2026)
New Zealand men in Ireland & England (May-June 2026)
West Indies & Pakistan women in Ireland (May-July 2026)
Afghanistan men in India (June 2026)
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (June-July 2026)
India men in Ireland & England (June-July 2026)
Afghanistan men in Ireland (August 2026)
Pakistan men in England (August-September 2026)
Bangladesh men in Australia (August 2026)
Ireland women in England (September 2026)
Sri Lanka men in England (September 2026)
Australia men in South Africa (September-October 2026)
West Indies men in India (September-October 2026)
England men in Australia (November-December 2026 & March 2027)
Bangladesh men in South Africa (November-December 2026)
New Zealand men in Australia (Dcember 2026-January 2027)
England men in South Africa (December 2026-January 2027)
Women’s Future Tours Programme 2025-29, external (ICC site)
Upcoming international cricket tour dates
Scotland & Oman men in Namibia (April 2026)
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