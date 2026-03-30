Martyrdom of Khamenei ‘You taught to live beyond the grave’

America and its cruel ally Israel, who threw the whole world into the fire of unrest, have finally forced another war on Iran. They are now writing a story of massive killing there. Countries like America and Israel, which have nuclear weapons, say that only “mass murderers” like them have the right to possess nuclear weapons. Iran refuses to dance to America’s tune or accept it as all-powerful. So far, Iran has denied making nuclear weapons. But just like with Iraq, America and Israel are using this as an excuse to attack Iran. News of heavy daily deaths is coming from Iran. As the war drags on, America’s confidence is dropping. They are bombing ordinary people more aggressively to vent their anger.

In contrast, even after the huge sacrifice of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei—like martyrdom—and the death of nearly 170 schoolgirls, the Iranian people’s spirit of sacrifice is rising higher. Against America and Israel, and in support of the current Iranian government, millions are protesting day and night in Tehran and other cities. They show high courage in support of Iranian soldiers. Many protesters have been seen wrapping funeral shrouds around their bodies, ready to die as martyrs. Israel even bombed a big rally like this in Tehran. But Iranians’ moral is only growing stronger.

No doubt, Western media—under pressure from America and Israel—has spread this story for decades: Iranian rulers are extremists, they want to swallow the Sunni world, and Iran is the biggest threat to Arab countries. Thus only America can protect Arab nations from Iran. Using fear of Iran, America has built 15 to 20 major military bases in Arab League countries in the Middle East. About 40,000 to 50,000 US soldiers are stationed there. These include Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Syria, plus smaller counter-terror bases. Countries like Oman give America access or port facilities, though not full bases. Using this huge military presence, America and Israel trapped most Gulf countries in their schemes. They exploited their oil reserves as they wished and charged huge fees for “security.” They also sold weapons to these countries by scaring them with Iran.

But on February 28, during the holy month of Ramzan, when America and Israel attacked Iran and war broke out, the martyrdom of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei shattered their dreams. It also opened the eyes of the entire Arab world. Iran had already warned: if America attacks, it will first target US military bases in the Middle East, because those bases are used against Iran. So, strategically, they were prime targets. And that’s what happened—Iran hit those US bases first in response. According to Iran’s claims—and a New York Times analysis on March 11—at least 17 US military, diplomatic, and air defence sites in the Middle East suffered heavy damage from Iranian attacks. These were mainly in Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE. Many US soldiers were killed and wounded. After this, America pulled all its soldiers from those damaged bases. It abandoned the Arab countries it had fooled for 40 years in the name of security. America even issued an advisory telling its citizens to immediately leave Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria.

After America turned tail, the entire Islamic world is forced to think: the real threat to Arab countries isn’t Iran, as America claimed—it’s America itself. After Khamenei’s martyrdom, tributes poured in from parliaments, streets, and markets worldwide. The wave of Shia-Sunni unity across the world is something America never imagined. Today, not just Muslims but the whole world—tired of America’s cruel, business-minded imperialism—salutes Ayatollah Khamenei. By dying as a martyr, he helped bridge the Shia-Sunni divide that America and Israel had deepened. He refused to kneel to America and showed that no country like America or its crazy president is all-powerful in the universe—only the one true Lord, who owns everything and is truly supreme for all. These lines by Kunwar Mahendra Singh Bedi “Sahar” fit perfectly as a tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei’s martyrdom: “Everyone knows how to die. You taught us how to live after death.”

By Author

Tanveer Jafri

Contact: 9896219228

(About the Author)

Author Tanveer Jafri is a columnist based in India.He is related with hundreds of most popular daily news papers/magazines and news portals in India and abroad. Jafri, Almost writes in the field of communal harmony, world peace, anti communalism, anti terrorism, national integration, national & international politics etc.He is a devoted social activist for world peace, unity, integrity & global brotherhood. Thousands of articles of the author have been published in different newspapers, websites & newsportals throughout the world. He is also a recipient of so many awards in the field of Communal Harmony & other social activities. (Email : tjafri1@gmail.com )

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