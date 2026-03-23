Two pilots flying Air Canada jet killed in crash at New York LaGuardia Airport

An Air Canada jet carrying 76 people touched down and slammed into a fire truck on a runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night, killing its two pilots and injuring many more.

Kathryn Garcia, executive directorj of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, said all who were on the plane — 72 passengers and four crew — have been accounted for.

“Sadly, the two pilots are confirmed deceased and notifications are being made by Air Canada’s care team at this time,” Garcia told a news conference in the pre-dawn hours of Monday. She added both were based out of Canada.

Garcia said 41 people were taken to two hospitals in Queens and that 32 were eventually released. Nine remained in care, including some in serious condition, she said.

Two Port Authority employees travelling in the fire truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Garcia.

The plane is operated by Air Canada Express carrier Jazz Aviation, and the flight was designated AC8646.

Air Canada in a statement, said it has officials en route to LaGuardia to assist in the investigation, adding, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Jazz employees, and our deepest condolences go out to the entire Jazz community and their families.”

Disaster struck at shortly after 11:30 p.m. as the plane touched down after its journey from Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, the major airport serving Montreal.

The firefighting truck was responding to a separate incident when it was hit. Garcia confirmed it was a United Airlines flight that had an issue with odour on takeoff.

She deferred additional questions about the sequence of events leading up to the crash to investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board.

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