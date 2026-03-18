Contract for Global Unrest and the Craving for the Nobel Peace Prize?

US President Donald Trump’s obstinacy, whims, and stubbornness have now plunged nearly the entire world into a dangerous war. This is a war unnecessarily imposed on Iran by America and Israel, the outcome of which even the world’s top strategic experts cannot predict. The flames of this war between Iran, Israel, and America have already spread beyond the Middle East. Over 20 countries have been directly affected. Since the war began on February 28, thousands of innocent lives have been lost. As a result of this conflict, Iran has lost its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. On the very first day of the war—morning of February 28—America attacked Shajar e Taiyyabah Girls’ Primary School in the southern Iranian city of Minab, right when the children were in their classrooms. Up to 170 students were killed in the strike, most aged 7-12. The school’s two-story building was severely damaged.

The war imposed on Iran by President Trump has spread in one form or another to Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, and Yemen. Even in the India-Sri Lanka maritime region, a US submarine launched a sea attack, sinking an Iranian naval vessel that had arrived in India as a guest. These US-Israeli military actions threaten global energy needs, while rising oil shortages and closed airspaces amplify the war’s worldwide impact. President Trump, his stubbornness, whims, and obstinacy are seen as the primary culprits behind this spreading global unrest. Yes, this is the same Trump who considers himself a “self-proclaimed global peace envoy” and has always eagerly coveted the world’s most prestigious Nobel Peace Prize. He has publicly expressed his desire for the Nobel Peace Prize multiple times and actively lobbied for it. He has repeatedly claimed, “I deserve it.”Trump began signalling his Nobel ambitions during his first term (2017-2021), which intensified by his second term in 2025. To support his claims, he cited his administration’s foreign policy decisions. However, he has also said on several occasions that while he deserves the prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee would never award it to him. In 2025, he even told the UN General Assembly, “Everyone says I should get the Nobel Peace Prize. “The extreme is that Trump not only made such remarks but tried to pressure the Nobel Committee through uncomfortable statements—something no prior nominee has done in the prize’s history. For instance, speaking to US troops, he once said, “They [Norwegian Nobel Committee] will give it to someone who has done nothing, but not to me, even though I deserve it.”

Additionally, Trump called Norway’s Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg (former NATO chief) to lobby for the prize. In 2025, he urged families of Israeli hostages to appeal for him to receive it. He was nominated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pakistan. Trump saw himself as a global peacemaker, claiming he had ended 8 wars worldwide. He cited ceasefires in the Israel-Hamas Gaza war, efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, halting Israel-Iran, India-Pakistan, Thailand-Cambodia, and Azerbaijan-Albania conflicts. Many of these claims are laughable, as wars continue in several cases, America (Trump) played no decisive role, or countries reject any “Trump mediation.”

On the other hand, data shows that during this “self-proclaimed peacemaker’s” tenure, US military actions in 2017 killed 499 civilians in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and Yemen. His term also saw 2,463 US troops and civilians die in Afghanistan. In his second term (2025-2026), attacks targeted Iran and Venezuela; Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was abducted with his wife and taken to America. In 2025, Trump imposed Al-Qaeda terrorist leader Ahmad Hussein al-Shara as Syria’s president—much like former President Bashar al-Assad, Maduro refused to be a Trump/America puppet. Now, honouring his “friendship” with Israel, Trump has dragged Iran into a war of unprecedented destruction. Undoubtedly, the architect of this devastation is none other than the “self-proclaimed global peace envoy,” President Trump.

His mission of murder and mayhem isn’t over—after Iran, he’s planning attacks on Cuba, all for oil control from Venezuela to Iran. It’s astonishing that this unrest-monger craves the Nobel Peace Prize, especially with his alleged Epstein files scandals that shame not just America but all humanity. So, on one hand, Trump has taken the contract for global unrest; on the other, he harbours Nobel Peace Prize ambitions? Contact:tjafri1@gmail.com

Tanveer Jafri

(About the Author)

Author Tanveer Jafri is a columnist based in India.He is related with hundreds of most popular daily news papers/magazines and news portals in India and abroad. Jafri, Almost writes in the field of communal harmony, world peace, anti communalism, anti terrorism, national integration, national & international politics etc.He is a devoted social activist for world peace, unity, integrity & global brotherhood. Thousands of articles of the author have been published in different newspapers, websites & newsportals throughout the world. He is also a recipient of so many awards in the field of Communal Harmony & other social activities. (Email : tjafri1@gmail.com )

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