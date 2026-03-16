France take title with last-gasp win over England in thriller

France (24) 48

Tries: Bielle-Biarrey 4, Attisogbe, Penalty Try Cons: Ramos 5 Pens: Ramos 2

England (27) 46

Tries: Roebuck, Murley, Chessum 2, Coles, M Smith, Freeman Cons: F Smith 2, M Smith 2 Pens: F Smith

A magnificent England performance came thrillingly close to derailing France’s Six Nations party in Paris, only for Thomas Ramos to land a long-range penalty with the clock in the red to clinch an extraordinary 48-46 victory and the title.

Ireland, winners against Scotland earlier in the day, watched on in Dublin, seeing the title wrenched out of their grasp in the final act of an enthralling edition of the sport’s oldest international championship.

Tommy Freeman’s 77th-minute try appeared to have secured an upset win for England as he and Northampton team-mate Henry Pollock celebrated in front of France’s fans.

However, France regained possession off the restart and – just as in this fixture in Lyon two years ago – Ramos had the final say.

England came into the game on the back of listless losses against Scotland, Ireland and Italy, but were revived, performing with energy and invention that had gone missing for much of their campaign.

A gut-punch defeat, extending their losing run to four matches, was scarce reward, but their display represents the players’ own vote of confidence in coach Steve Borthwick.

The six nations championship has been the best of exciting rugby. The level of play has been exceptional.

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