Wales stun Italy to end Six Nations losing streak

Men’s Six Nations

Wales (21) 31

Tries: Wainwright 2, Lake, Edwards Cons: Edwards 4 Drop-goal: Edwards

Italy (0) 17

Tries: Di Bartolomeo, Allan, Garbisi Cons: Garbisi

Wales finally ended a three-year Six Nations losing streak in spectacular style by celebrating a bonus-point win against Italy in Cardiff.

Number eight Aaron Wainwright crossed for two tries with a further score from captain Dewi Lake.

Impressive fly-half Dan Edwards finished with 16 points, including a try and a drop-goal, as Wales raced into a 31-0 lead.

The stunned Italians launched a second-half response with tries from replacements Tommaso di Bartolomeo and Tommaso Allan and fly-half Paolo Garbisi.

Wainwright took the player-of-the match accolade for his outstanding display, but he was pushed hard by Wales wing Ellis Mee.

Steve Tandy’s side are still set to to claim an unwanted third successive Wooden Spoon for finishing bottom of the table, barring a freak result between fifth-place England and title-chasing France in Paris this evening

The debate in the week had been whether Wales considered a performance or result more important this weekend. In the end, the home side delivered both.

The elation and relief in the faces of Tandy and his backroom staff and the ovation from the Cardiff crowd demonstrated what this day represented.

Wales had conceded 102 points in opening losses to England and France, but there had been significant progress in narrow defeats against Scotland and Ireland.

The victory was the next step and long overdue. Wales have ended a 15-match Six Nations losing streak that stretches back three years, or 1,099 days, since the previous victory against Italy in Rome in March 2023.

It is a first home success in the tournament in 1,491 days since Wales beat Scotland in February 2022 with 11 successive losses following that.

It was only a third win in 28 Tests for Wales since the 2023 World Cup and a second victory for Tandy in nine games, to go alongside the one-point win against Japan in November 2025.

Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada predicted Wales would be desperate to win and he was proved correct.

It was a step too far for the Italians after the historic victory against England in Rome last weekend.

The Azzurri have finished fourth in this year’s table after failing to achieve two unique trebles at the Principality Stadium.

Italy could not manage a third successive triumph on Welsh soil to follow up the successes of 2022 and 2024, or a first hat-trick of wins in a single Six Nations after home wins against Scotland and England.

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