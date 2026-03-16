Ireland in a strong win over Scotland



Ireland (19) 43

Tries: Osborne, Sheehan, Baloucoune, Murray, O’Brien 2 Cons: Crowley 5 Pen: Crowley

Scotland (7) 21

Tries: Graham, Russell, Darge Cons: Russell 3 Men’s Six NationsIreland (19) 43Tries: Osborne, Sheehan, Baloucoune, Murray, O’Brien 2 Cons: Crowley 5 Pen: CrowleyScotland (7) 21Tries: Graham, Russell, Darge Cons: Russell 3 Ireland pulled away from Scotland in a pulsating Six Nations Triple Crown decider to keep their championship hopes alive and end the Scots’ trophy dreams.

In a breathless and full-blooded Dublin encounter, Ireland held off a spirited second-half surge from Scotland to deny Gregor Townsend’s side a first Triple Crown since 1990 and a possible first championship since 1999.

While a 12th successive loss against Ireland ended Scotland’s ambitions, the bonus-point victory moves the Irish three points clear of holders France, who face England in Paris in Saturday’s Six Nations finale

In a raucous Aviva Stadium atmosphere, Ireland full-back Jamie Osborne and Scotland wing Darcy Graham traded early tries before Dan Sheehan and Robert Baloucoune crossed to give the Irish a 19-7 half-time lead.

Scotland, who came into the game on the back of a stunning 50-40 victory over France, raised hopes of a first win in Dublin since 2010 when Finn Russell and Rory Darge scored either side of Darragh Murray’s bonus-point score for the hosts.

But Scotland were left shattered following a rousing finish from Ireland as Tommy O’Brien scored twice to spark ecstatic celebrations among the home support.

The win seals Ireland’s fourth Triple Crown in five years and leaves Andy Farrell’s side with an anxious wait to see if England can do them a huge favour at the Stade de France.

It will be a tough one for England.

France have some brutal forwards and brilliant backs and can play pace. Can England keep up is the question?

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