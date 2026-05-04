Sir Alex Ferguson taken to hospital as precaution before Man Utd v Liverpool

Sir Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital after falling unwell at Old Trafford shortly before Manchester United’s Premier League match with Liverpool on Sunday.

Sources stressed it was a precautionary move for the 84-year-old former Manchester United manager, and not an emergency situation.

Ferguson, who managed United for 27 years during a glittering reign, watches the club’s games from the directors’ box.

No further update has been provided on his condition after his admission to hospital.

Ferguson had a brain haemorrhage in 2018 which left him seriously ill. He spoke about his recovery in detail three years later.

He was pictured with guests at the stadium on Sunday a couple of hours before kick-off.

Dr Aseem Malhotra, a consultant cardiologist, posted a picture on X, showing Ferguson and him together, external, and wrote: “A privilege, honour and dream come true to be invited to spend some quality time with Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of the game against Liverpool today at Old Trafford.”

Ferguson was taken in an ambulance from the tunnel area of Old Trafford to the hospital.

Club officials are optimistic Ferguson will soon be fit enough to return home.

Speaking after United’s 3-2 win over their Anfield rivals, head coach Michael Carrick said he wished his former manager “all the best”.

Carrick, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League, among numerous other trophies under Ferguson after the Scot signed him from Tottenham in 2006, added: “Hopefully when he hears about the result it will give him a good boost.”

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