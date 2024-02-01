Six Nations Rugby

This article was last updated on February 1, 2024

Six Nations Championship (known as the Guinness Six Nations for sponsorship reasons) is an annual international men’s rugby union competition between the teams of England, France, Italy, The(known as thefor sponsorship reasons) is an annual international men’s rugby union competition between the teams of England, France, Ireland Scotland and Wales . The current champions are Ireland, who won the 2023 tournament

Kick off is this Friday.

One of the great tournaments in the world.

