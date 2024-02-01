Six Nations Rugby

This article was last updated on February 1, 2024
The Six Nations Championship (known as the Guinness Six Nations for sponsorship reasons) is an annual international men’s rugby union competition between the teams of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. The current champions are Ireland, who won the 2023 tournament.
Kick off is this Friday.
One of the great tournaments in the world.
