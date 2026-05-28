Yapp makes history as first Lions Women coach

Former England captain Jo Yapp says she wants to “create something truly special” after being named as the first British and Irish Lions Women coach for next year’s inaugural tour in New Zealand.

Yapp won 70 caps as a scrum-half and went to three World Cups, leading the Red Roses to the 2006 decider.

After spells with England Women Under-20s, Worcester Warriors Women and the Barbarians, she guided Australia to the final eight of last year’s World Cup before returning to England to take up the role of head of women’s pathway.

The Lions Women will open their tour with a warm-up match against a Black Ferns XV in Whangarei on 4 September before three Tests in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

“To lead the first ever British and Irish Lions women’s team is an incredible honour and something I’m immensely proud of,” said the 46-year-old.

“The Lions represents the very best of our sport and this tour to New Zealand is an opportunity to create something truly special and help shape the future of women’s rugby for years to come.

“I know from experience how challenging it is to face the Black Ferns on home soil but that challenge is exactly what makes this Tour so exciting.

“There is an enormous amount of talent across the four unions [England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales] and I’m looking forward to bringing together the very best players to represent the Lions in 2027.”

Yapp will work part-time for the Lions from July, before taking a full sabbatical from the RFU to work full-time as Lions head coach from January.

British and Irish Lions chief executive Ben Calverley said: “Jo’s breadth of experience across the UK club game and the international women’s game in the southern hemisphere made her an outstanding candidate for this role.

“Her vision for bringing together players from the four unions was hugely compelling and we are thrilled to welcome her on board.

“For a moment that represents such a step forward for the game, it was important to us that this appointment serves our desire to grow and support all aspects of the women’s game including the promotion of female coaches.

“We are delighted to appoint Jo, who we believe will excite players and fans alike as we continue to build towards New Zealand in 2027.”

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.