Argentina overpower Wales in Nations Championship

Nations Championship

Argentina (28) 35

Tries: Oviedo 2, Piccardo, Kremer, S Carreras, Cons: Albornoz 5

Wales (14) 21

Tries: Lake, Carre, Warren Cons: Costelow 3

Number eight Joaquin Oviedo scored two tries as Argentina overpowered Wales in the Nations Championship in San Juan.

The Pumas brushed aside their opening tournament defeat against Scotland with this dominant five-try display.

Centre Justo Piccardo, flanker Marcos Kremer and full-back Santiago Carreras also scored for the home side while fly-half Tomas Albornoz kicked 10 points.

Wales had opened the scoring with a try from captain Dewi Lake, who later limped off injured. Rhys Carre also went over before Ben Warren crossed as the tourists rallied in the final quarter.

Flanker Jac Morgan again excelled but this proved a reality check for Wales after they had achieved back-to-back Test victories for the first time since 2023 by overcoming Italy and Fiji.

This was always going to prove a much tougher test against a team ranked seventh in the world – four places above Wales – and one who had beaten Steve Tandy’s side 52-28 in Cardiff in November 2025.

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