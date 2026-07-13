Japan give Ireland a big wake-up call

Nations Championship round two

Japan (13) 20

Tries: Taira, Era Cons: Matsunaga 2 Pens: Matsunaga 2

Ireland (19) 36

Tries: Timoney, O’Toole, Henshaw, Jansen, Stewart Cons: Frawley 3, Byrne Pen: Byrne

Sean Jansen marked his international debut with a try as a much-changed Ireland wore Japan down in New South Wales to make it two bonus-point wins from two in the Nations Championship.

New Zealand-born number eight Jansen, elevated to the Test team on the back of a superb season with Connacht, crashed down 10 minutes into the second half after earlier Irish tries by Nick Timoney, Tom O’Toole and Robbie Henshaw.

Winger Taira Main’s early score and eight points from the boot of full-back Takuro Matsunaga kept Japan within a converted try at half-time.

The Brave Blossoms reignited hopes of a shock win when replacement hooker Hayate Era crossed after Jansen’s score with 20 minutes left.

That score reignited Japan’s hopes of marking head coach Eddie Jones’ return from suspension with just a second win over Ireland in 12 meetings.

But after replacement fly-half Harry Byrne stretched Ireland’s lead to nine with a penalty, Tom Stewart struck in the final minute to seal a sixth successive win for Andy Farrell’s side.

Ireland travel to Auckland for a mouth-watering encounter with rivals New Zealand at Eden Park next week, while Japan host France in Tokyo.

“I would say relief more than pleased,” admitted Farrell.

“Delighted to get the win for all sorts of reasons, the four debutants, all the changes and because Japan are a good side that put us under pressure. The scoreline flattered us but delighted for the whole group.”

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