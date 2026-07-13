Jordan breaks All Blacks try record

Will Jordan became New Zealand’s record try-scorer with a hat-trick in his side’s 47-17 thrashing of Italy in the Nations Championship. Jordan’s three tries at the Wellington Regional Stadium took the 28-year-old’s tally to 50 in 56 Tests, one ahead of Doug Howlett. “It’s special. I think back to when I was a kid, practising my chip-and-chase in the back yard,” said back-three player Jordan.

“To think I’d be here today, it’s hugely humbling. I’ve been part of some great teams over the last seven years and, in turn, I hope I’ve inspired some kids to practise their chip-and-chase, and dream big.”

New Zealand scored seven tries in all against Italy, with Sam Darry, Cam Roigard, Ethan de Groot and Tupou Vaa’i also crossing the line.

Tommaso Menoncello and Leonardo Marin touched down for Italy, who were not helped by the dismissal of Niccolo Cannone in the 51st minute. Cannone was initially shown a yellow card for headbutting Roigard before the television match official upgraded it to a red card.

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