Sinner holds off Zverev to defend Wimbledon title

Jannik Sinner demonstrated once again why he is the world’s best player by holding off Alexander Zverev to win back-to-back Wimbledon men’s singles titles.

Italy’s Sinner gradually took control of an extremely tight contest to win 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 6-4 at the All England Club.

German second seed Zverev played confidently and boldly as he looked to back up his maiden Grand Slam victory at the French Open last month.

But it was still not enough to beat Sinner in an intense, high-quality encounter that gripped a star-studded Centre Court.

“It has been an amazing final once again. It always takes two players,” said Sinner, who claimed the fifth Grand Slam title of his career with his first major win in 2026.

“I’m very happy about the win but also about the level we played.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Ben Stiller, watched on as Sinner worked his way through the match against a determined Zverev.

Sinner’s relief was clear as he threw himself to the floor in celebration after securing victory in three hours and 46 minutes – the second longest win of his career.

Sinner – who has now won his past 10 matches against Zverev – is the 10th man to retain the Wimbledon men’s trophy since the Open era began in 1968.

“Jannik, I don’t really like you any more,” joked Zverev, who will move above the injured Carlos Alcaraz to second in the world rankings on Monday.

“He showed once again why he is the best player in the world.

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