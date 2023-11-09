Marseille vs Lyon Match with Audience

This article was last updated on November 9, 2023

Marseille to Host Lyon Match with Audience Despite Prior Bus Incident

The catch-up match between Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais will be played in Marseille on December 6. That will be with an audience. Lyon had asked to play on neutral ground because of the disturbances at the end of last month.

The Lyon team bus was pelted with stones, among other things, at the Stade Vélodrome on Sunday, October 29. Lyon coach Fabio Grosso suffered serious facial injuries and required twelve stitches. Lyon assistant coach Raffaele Longo was also injured. The match was postponed due to the incident.

Ligue 1 Decision

Despite a request from Lyon, Ligue 1 sees insufficient reason to move the match to another stadium.

Team Performance

Olympique Lyonnais is having a bad start to the season. After ten rounds of play, the team is bottom of the Ligue 1 with four points. Marseille is still just in the left row, with thirteen points.

Upcoming Matches

Marseille is also active in the Europa League and will face AEK Athens on Thursday from 9 p.m. Ajax will face Brighton in the same group (6:45 p.m.). The Amsterdammers will travel to Marseille on November 30.

