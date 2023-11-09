Saxion University Termination

This article was last updated on November 9, 2023

Saxion University of Applied Sciences breaks with teacher and ex-BBB’er over Nazi tweets

Saxion University of Applied Sciences immediately terminates its collaboration with teacher Jasper Rekers. The former candidate MP for the BoerCurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​served for two years hate like messages from an anonymous account on Twitter.

Saxion’s Decision

The decision was taken in consultation with the teacher, Saxion reported on Thursday. After an investigation by the ANP, it became known that Rekers managed an anonymous account on Twitter for two years during the corona pandemic. When his behavior on the social media platform came to light, Rekers decided to withdraw as a candidate Member of Parliament for the BBB.

From the account, the 35-year-old entrepreneur and teacher from Enschede called people fascists and war criminals, calling them, among other things, “child abuser”, “pharma whore”, “Nazi bitch” and “NSB member” and regularly called for tribunals and uprisings . The ANP found nine hundred tweets over a period of two years.

University’s Response

“We are extremely shocked by the news. The fact that one of our teachers has spoken out like this is not part of the job of a teacher,” a spokesperson for Saxion University of Applied Sciences previously told NU.nl. “A teacher has an exemplary role and we feel responsible for the students.”

Teacher’s Explanation

Rekers has said that the messages come from a “dark period in his life”. “I was seriously concerned about developments in society and that had an effect on my state of mind,” he said in response. He added that he only recognized some of the expressions presented to him. If his comments have offended people, he is “deeply sorry.”