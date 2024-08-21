Ajax rents Italian defender Daniele Rugani from Juventus for a season

This article was last updated on August 21, 2024

Ajax rents Italian defender Rugani from Juventus for a season

Ajax has strengthened itself with Daniele Rugani. The 30-year-old defender comes over from Juventus and is rented for a season. The Amsterdam team has not agreed to a purchase option on the player who mainly plays in the center of defense.

Rugani landed at Schiphol on Monday and was subsequently medically examined by Ajax. On Monday evening, the experienced defender watched the match between Jong Ajax and MVV (0-0, ed.) on De Toekomst. Not much later he signed the lease.

“His arrival means an experience boost for our selection and relatively young rearguard,” technical director Alex Kroes said in a response. “This way the team will be better balanced.”

Rugani played seven international matches for Italy between 2016 and 2018, but could no longer count on a starting place at Juventus. The Italian is Ajax’s second summer signing this season. The club previously brought Bertrand Traoré back to the Arena.

