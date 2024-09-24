This article was last updated on September 24, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Winning Twente with United is ‘a must’ for Ten Hag: ‘Hurt old love’

Ten Hag had to swallow when Twente came out of the tube: ‘Hurt old love’

For Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag, FC Twente is youth sentiment. He stood in the stands as a supporter, played there as a football player and was an assistant coach.

But Manchester United-FC Twente tomorrow evening in the Europa League is certainly not a dream match for him. “No, because then you have to hurt your old love.”

Winning from the club where he stood in the stands of the hard core as a boy would be bitter. “Twente has brought me a lot. I was at Section P, went through the academy. I experienced the Diekman Stadium and then the Arke Stadium and the Grolsch Veste. So a lot of history.”

Ten Hag played football for Twente for three periods between 1989 and 2002. He then worked in the youth academy and as an assistant coach with the first team. He still follows the club closely. He misses few matches for Joseph Oosting’s team.

“I watch as a fan, as a supporter of the club. I watch other teams as an analyst. At Twente I only do that for tomorrow’s match.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.