Arsenal won the Premiership ending 22 year drought

Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years after Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth

Champions in six of the previous eight seasons, Man City needed to win to narrow the gap on Arsenal to two points and take the race to the final day of the season Sunday.

But a 39th-minute goal from Bournemouth’s Junior Kroupi put City behind, and Erling Haaland’s stoppage-time equalizer came too late for Pep Guardiola’s side to force the winner it needed.

The full-time whistle provoked wild celebrations outside Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium with more sure to follow when the north London side visits Crystal Palace on Sunday for the final game of the campaign.

Midfielder Declan Rice posted a photo on Instagram of him celebrating with his teammates, along with the caption: “I told you all … it’s done.”

It’s the 14th English title for Arsenal, putting them behind only Liverpool and Manchester United at 20, and their first since 2003-04 when the “Invincibles” went unbeaten under Arsene Wenger.

Mikel Arteta’s team also has reached the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30 and will look to become European champions for the first time and cap what would be the club’s greatest season.

Arteta, who took charge in 2019, becomes the first former Premier League player to win the title as a manager.

There will be celebration and relief for the former Arsenal and Everton midfielder after finishing runner-up in the Premier League three years running.

In back-to-back seasons in 2023 and ’24, he watched as Guardiola’s City chased down Arsenal’s lead to be crowned champions. And another chance was missed last year when finishing second to Liverpool.

Arsenal have led the way for most of this campaign and despite seeing their points advantage dwindle during a gripping run-in, they have finally managed to get over the line after a decades-long wait.

It has been a success built on solid defending and a proficiency from set pieces. Arsenal have conceded a league-low 26 goals through their 37 games, with 19 clean sheets, and scored a league-high 24 goals from set pieces. Their 18 goals from corner kicks in the league this season are the most by any team in the Premier League.

Since their last title, Arsenal have seen Chelsea, Manchester United, City, Leicester and Liverpool all take the title. This is the first time since 2017 that a team other than City or Liverpool has been crowned champion.

Buildup to the game was overshadowed by reports Guardiola would leave at the end of the season after 10 years at the club.

He was aiming to win the title for the seventh time in England and a second domestic treble after winning the League Cup and FA Cup this term. But Kroupi’s curling shot late in the first half left City with a mountain to climb.

Bournemouth wasted other chances to extend their lead, and Haaland ensured a tense finish for Arsenal fans when he leveled in the fifth minute of added time.

“Congratulations Arsenal,” Guardioola said in his news conference. Mikel, staff, backroom staff, fans for this Premier League [title]. Well deserved. At the same time, for my managing career, one of the years that we fought the more with incredible things that we could not control, that we were there. Never give up, give up. I would have loved to arrive at the last moment, to try of course was out of our hands. Today the fatigue was there, so.”

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.