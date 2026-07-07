‘The hurt is real’: Team Canada releases statement after historic run

‘We were the better team’: Marsch on Canada’s performance

Morocco’s Hakimi pushes Canada’s Laryea to the ground as frustrations on the pitch mount

Heartbreak for Canada fans after Morocco’s 3-0 victoryOntario Premier Doug Ford and PM Mark Carney react to Canada’s loss against Morocco

Despite a strong showing, Canada’s historic World Cup run came to an end Saturday after a 3-0 loss to soccer giant Morocco.

Prior to the 2026 tournament, the men’s national team had never scored a point in a World Cup match.

This year, they captured the world’s attention as they broke through the group stage and trudged through their first knockout round. Even after a commanding first half, Jesse Marsch’s “Canadian heroes” could not secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Here’s everything that happened on Saturday, July 4:

Team says World Cup run may have ended, but Canada’s football journey is ‘only just beginning’

After their World Cup run ended, Canada’s men’s national team released a lengthy statement, saying the country’s football journey “is only just beginning.”

“Every story has an ending. This one just doesn’t feel like one. Right now, the hurt is real,” the statement read. “We came here believing we could keep writing history and when you believe that deeply, the final whistle is not easy to accept.”

The team acknowledged the support and love Canadians showed during the last few weeks – painting the streets red during match days and turning living rooms into “supporters sections.”

“To everyone who sang, travelled, filled stadiums, wore the crest with pride and believed alongside us…thank you. You carried every step of the way,” the team said. “History wasn’t just made on the pitch. It was made in homes, schools, parks, pubs and communities across the country.”

The team said it always believed that Canada was football country and after its World Cup run, “we know it is.”